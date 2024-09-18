UN Human Rights Council Session Highlights Education's Role in Fostering Global Peace

During the 57th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, Hansraj Singh of Rajasthan's Samgrah Kalyan Sansthan highlighted the critical role education plays in fostering peace and tolerance. Every child, Singh asserted, deserves an education that imparts not just knowledge but also empathy, respect, and understanding.

Singh stressed the urgency of prioritizing education for peace in a world increasingly divided by conflict. The NGO's initiatives focus on instilling these values among children in rural and underserved communities through dialogue, mutual respect, and non-violence.

Praising India's efforts such as the Samagra Shiksha initiative and the contributions of Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi, Singh underscored the need for education as a tool to combat child exploitation and foster a peaceful world. He called upon the United Nations to integrate education for peace and tolerance into global educational systems, thereby establishing a universal standard that upholds these values for every child. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)