Left Menu

UN Human Rights Council Session Highlights Education's Role in Fostering Global Peace

At the 57th UN Human Rights Council session, Hansraj Singh of Rajasthan's Samgrah Kalyan Sansthan emphasized education's importance in promoting peace and tolerance, urging the UN to adopt global standards integrating these values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 20:51 IST
UN Human Rights Council Session Highlights Education's Role in Fostering Global Peace
Hansraj Singh of Rajasthan, Samgrah Kalyan Sansthan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

During the 57th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, Hansraj Singh of Rajasthan's Samgrah Kalyan Sansthan highlighted the critical role education plays in fostering peace and tolerance. Every child, Singh asserted, deserves an education that imparts not just knowledge but also empathy, respect, and understanding.

Singh stressed the urgency of prioritizing education for peace in a world increasingly divided by conflict. The NGO's initiatives focus on instilling these values among children in rural and underserved communities through dialogue, mutual respect, and non-violence.

Praising India's efforts such as the Samagra Shiksha initiative and the contributions of Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi, Singh underscored the need for education as a tool to combat child exploitation and foster a peaceful world. He called upon the United Nations to integrate education for peace and tolerance into global educational systems, thereby establishing a universal standard that upholds these values for every child. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024