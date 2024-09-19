Left Menu

Trump to Meet PM Modi in New York: Leaders to Strengthen US-India Bond

Former US President Donald Trump is set to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York next week. Al Mason, a close aide to Trump, highlighted the strong bond and respect between the two leaders and emphasized the Indian-American community’s support for PM Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 09:56 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 09:56 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Former US President Donald Trump (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Former US President Donald Trump announced an upcoming meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week in New York. According to Trump's close aide Al Mason, the meeting aims to further cement the strong bond and mutual respect between the two leaders.

In an interview with ANI, Mason emphasized the warm relations and strong bond that Trump and Modi shared during Trump's presidency. He noted that Indian-American community members are staunch supporters of Modi and recalled significant events attended by both leaders, such as the Houston event "Howdy Modi" and the subsequent "Namaste Trump" rally in India.

Mason underscored Trump's efforts to strengthen ties between the US and India, which earned him recognition from the Indian-American community. Highlighting Indian Americans' alignment with Trump's vision on the economy, inflation, and border policies, Mason stressed their crucial role in US presidential politics. Trump praised Modi, calling him a "fantastic man," ahead of the Prime Minister's visit to the US from September 21-23, where he will partake in the Quad Summit and address the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

