Taiwan Reports Surge in Chinese Military Activities

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported detecting 20 Chinese military aircraft and 10 naval vessels operating around Taiwan between 6 am Wednesday and 6 am Thursday.

According to the MND, 15 of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, entering Taiwan's northern, southwestern, and eastern Air Defence Identification Zones (ADIZ). Taiwan MND stated on X, '20 PLA aircraft and 10 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 15 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly.'

This latest Chinese military activity is part of a series of provocations by Beijing in recent months. China has ramped up military activities near Taiwan, including air and naval incursions into its ADIZ and military exercises near the island. Since September 2020, China has deployed 'gray zone' tactics, increasing the number of military aircraft and naval vessels near Taiwan to achieve security objectives without direct force.

Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949, but China considers Taiwan part of its territory, insisting on eventual reunification, by force if necessary. Earlier in July, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te accused China of misinterpreting UN Resolution 2758 to justify military actions against Taiwan, as reported by the Central News Agency (CNA). He condemned China for falsely linking the resolution to its 'One China' principle during the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) summit in Taipei.

China claims the UN resolution affirms its one-China principle, implying Taiwan is part of China. After Lai Ching-te's remarks, IPAC adopted a 'model resolution' for members to correct what they termed China's 'distortion' of the 1971 UN resolution, which recognizes the People's Republic of China (PRC) as 'the only legitimate representative of China to the United Nations,' according to CNA.

(With inputs from agencies.)