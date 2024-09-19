Taiwan Condemns China's End to Tariff Exemptions on 34 Products

Taiwan has strongly condemned China's decision to terminate tariff exemptions on 34 agricultural and aquacultural products from Taiwan, according to a report by Central News Agency Taiwan. The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) labeled the move as 'economic coercion' and criticized it for not contributing to the long-term development of cross-strait relations.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the MAC asserted, 'This decision only leads to resentment among Taiwan's farmers, fishermen, and the general public, and does not contribute to the long-term development of cross-strait relations.' The Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council of China, however, defended the decision, citing bans and restrictions imposed by Taiwan on mainland products as a reason.

The affected products include a variety of fruits and vegetables such as coconuts, betel nuts, pineapples, and cabbages, as well as seafood items like pomfrets and mackerels. The move is set to take effect from September 25. Additionally, China announced countermeasures against nine US military-industrial companies in response to a recent US arms sale to Taiwan.

(With inputs from agencies.)