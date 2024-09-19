Left Menu

Taiwan Condemns China's End to Tariff Exemptions on 34 Products

Taiwan has condemned China's decision to end tariff exemptions on 34 agricultural and aquacultural products, labeling it as economic coercion. China's move, effective from September 25, is seen as a 'weaponisation' of trade that could strain cross-strait relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 10:23 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 10:23 IST
Taiwan Condemns China's End to Tariff Exemptions on 34 Products
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan has strongly condemned China's decision to terminate tariff exemptions on 34 agricultural and aquacultural products from Taiwan, according to a report by Central News Agency Taiwan. The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) labeled the move as 'economic coercion' and criticized it for not contributing to the long-term development of cross-strait relations.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the MAC asserted, 'This decision only leads to resentment among Taiwan's farmers, fishermen, and the general public, and does not contribute to the long-term development of cross-strait relations.' The Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council of China, however, defended the decision, citing bans and restrictions imposed by Taiwan on mainland products as a reason.

The affected products include a variety of fruits and vegetables such as coconuts, betel nuts, pineapples, and cabbages, as well as seafood items like pomfrets and mackerels. The move is set to take effect from September 25. Additionally, China announced countermeasures against nine US military-industrial companies in response to a recent US arms sale to Taiwan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024