Nepal PM Oli Calls for Constitution Amendments on Ninth Constitution Day

Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has emphasized the urgency of amending the country's constitution to make it more relevant and effective. Speaking on the ninth anniversary of the Constitution's promulgation, Oli stated that necessary changes would make the legal document more adaptive to the current context and challenges.

"The constitution should be timely updated. We need to amend or remove outdated provisions to align with the changing context," Oli expressed at a Republic Day celebration held at Army Pavilion. He assured that the government would consider the concerns of all political parties and not only those in power to ensure a collaborative amendment process.

The Constitution of Nepal, enacted on September 20, 2015, by the Constituent Assembly, aims to establish a federal democratic republic. Despite its intents, Madhesh-based parties remain critical of the constitution, advocating for amendments to increase inclusivity and representation. Their protests have led to significant disruptions and fatalities over the past decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)