PM Modi to Attend Quad Meeting, UN Summit in U.S.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will head to the United States this weekend to participate in the Quad meeting and hold bilateral discussions with global leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden.

During his visit, Modi will engage with top CEOs in a roundtable and take part in the UN 'Summit of Future.' He will also address the Indian diaspora at Long Island. This visit follows his recent trips to Ukraine and Russia, as India positions itself to support peace initiatives amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis. India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has also recently visited Moscow.

World leaders are expected to converge in the United States for the UN summit this month, with the Quad meeting occurring on September 21. India is cautiously navigating potential peace proposals, with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri noting ongoing discussions with various partners. Modi's standalone bilateral meetings with the U.S., Japan, and Australia are also slated alongside the Quad Summit in Delaware, which is President Biden's hometown.

The Ministry of External Affairs has indicated that several other meetings with world leaders are being arranged. On bilateral talks with President Biden, officials highlighted the extensive scope of India-U.S. relations, with substantial discussions expected on global strategic partnerships. Agreements on the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and India-U.S. Drug Framework are also anticipated during the visit. Modi's trip to the U.S. is scheduled from September 21 to 23. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)