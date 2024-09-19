Left Menu

PM Modi to Attend Quad Meeting, UN Summit in U.S.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the United States for the Quad Meeting, UN 'Summit of Future,' and bilateral talks with world leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden. The visit comes after Modi's recent trips to Ukraine and Russia. Discussions on peace initiatives are ongoing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will head to the United States this weekend to participate in the Quad meeting and hold bilateral discussions with global leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden.

During his visit, Modi will engage with top CEOs in a roundtable and take part in the UN 'Summit of Future.' He will also address the Indian diaspora at Long Island. This visit follows his recent trips to Ukraine and Russia, as India positions itself to support peace initiatives amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis. India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has also recently visited Moscow.

World leaders are expected to converge in the United States for the UN summit this month, with the Quad meeting occurring on September 21. India is cautiously navigating potential peace proposals, with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri noting ongoing discussions with various partners. Modi's standalone bilateral meetings with the U.S., Japan, and Australia are also slated alongside the Quad Summit in Delaware, which is President Biden's hometown.

The Ministry of External Affairs has indicated that several other meetings with world leaders are being arranged. On bilateral talks with President Biden, officials highlighted the extensive scope of India-U.S. relations, with substantial discussions expected on global strategic partnerships. Agreements on the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and India-U.S. Drug Framework are also anticipated during the visit. Modi's trip to the U.S. is scheduled from September 21 to 23. (ANI)

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

