Israel-India Strengthen Ties with New VR Lab in Delhi

Israel's Deputy Chief of Mission, Fares Saeb, attended the inauguration of a VR lab in New Delhi, signifying the strengthening bilateral ties between India and Israel. The lab, part of Project Disha, aims to use cutting-edge VR technology to make education more affordable and accessible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 22:27 IST
Israel's Deputy Chief of Mission, Fares Saeb. (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Israel's Deputy Chief of Mission, Fares Saeb, was present at the inauguration of a state-of-the-art Virtual Reality (VR) lab in New Delhi on Thursday. Speaking to ANI, Saeb emphasized Israel's view of India as a pivotal global and regional power. 'We are very happy to have a small part in this advantage of India,' he said.

The VR lab is a part of Project Disha and aims to incorporate new technologies across various sectors. Saeb highlighted the significance of VR in making education more affordable and accessible, noting its potential to revolutionize the field. 'The idea is to use emerging technologies like VR in education, making it more interactive and accessible, especially in rural areas,' he added.

The lab, donated by the Israel Embassy, features advanced infrastructure including 128 GB storage devices and XR1 Chipset processors. With 800 VR capsules and 1,500 AR modules, the content is fully aligned with India's educational curriculum and even includes a virtual tour of Israel. The project marks an important milestone in Indo-Israel relations as the countries celebrated 30 years of diplomatic relations last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

