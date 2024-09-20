Left Menu

PM Modi's Key US Visit: Quad Summit and UN Engagements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his three-day US visit, featuring high-level meetings, Quad summit, and UN discussions. Key topics include regional security, Indo-Pacific cooperation, cyber resilience, climate change, and India's strategic partnership with the US. Highlight events include a community address and 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations.

PM Narendra Modi (File Photo/PMO India). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi starts a three-day visit to the United States on Saturday morning, engaging in high-level meetings with world leaders, attending the annual Quad summit, and participating in discussions at the United Nations. His first major event is the annual Quad summit in Wilmington, Delaware, the hometown of US President Joe Biden.

The Sixth Quad summit, involving India, Australia, Japan, and the United States, aims to bolster a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region that is both prosperous and resilient. This summit is particularly significant for India, which will host the next Quad summit. PM Modi will join President Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to discuss regional security and Indo-Pacific cooperation.

At last year's fifth Quad summit in Hiroshima, Japan, leaders outlined their vision for a free and inclusive Indo-Pacific, addressing climate change and regional cooperation. This year's summit will introduce new initiatives like the Clean Energy Supply Chains Initiative and Quad Principles of Clean Energy Supply Chains. Discussions will also focus on enhancing cyber resilience and transitioning from the Quad Vaccine Partnership to a more comprehensive Health Security Partnership.

Modi's visit includes a bilateral meeting with President Biden, affirming the strategic partnership between India and the US across various domains. Agreements related to the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and an India-US Drug Framework MoU are expected. Modi will also attend a community event with the Indian diaspora, a Business Roundtable with CEOs in cutting-edge technologies, and the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations, focusing on global governance and sustainable development.

The United Nations 'Summit of the Future', themed 'Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow,' will be a significant agenda, aiming to address global governance and sustainable development. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will take part in the UNGA General Debate, presenting India's vision on these pressing global issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

