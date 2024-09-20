Left Menu

Israeli Airstrike Kills Senior Hezbollah Figure Ibrahim Aqil in Beirut

An Israeli airstrike in southern Beirut killed senior Hezbollah military figure Ibrahim Aqil and caused extensive damage. Rescue efforts are ongoing with at least nine people dead and 58 injured, including critical cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 22:15 IST
Israeli Airstrike Kills Senior Hezbollah Figure Ibrahim Aqil in Beirut
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

An Israeli airstrike in southern Beirut on Friday resulted in the death of senior Hezbollah military figure Ibrahim Aqil, according to CNN reports. Aqil was a member of Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force.

The strike devastated Beirut's Jamous area, leading to the collapse of at least two residential buildings. Specialized search and rescue teams are actively working to rescue those trapped. Lebanon's civil defense is urging residents to evacuate.

Lebanon's health ministry confirmed at least nine fatalities and 58 injuries, including eight critically injured individuals. The airstrike flattened a multistory residential building, causing widespread destruction. Sources informed CNN that Aqil was the intended target of the strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024