Israeli Airstrike Kills Senior Hezbollah Figure Ibrahim Aqil in Beirut
An Israeli airstrike in southern Beirut killed senior Hezbollah military figure Ibrahim Aqil and caused extensive damage. Rescue efforts are ongoing with at least nine people dead and 58 injured, including critical cases.
An Israeli airstrike in southern Beirut on Friday resulted in the death of senior Hezbollah military figure Ibrahim Aqil, according to CNN reports. Aqil was a member of Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force.
The strike devastated Beirut's Jamous area, leading to the collapse of at least two residential buildings. Specialized search and rescue teams are actively working to rescue those trapped. Lebanon's civil defense is urging residents to evacuate.
Lebanon's health ministry confirmed at least nine fatalities and 58 injuries, including eight critically injured individuals. The airstrike flattened a multistory residential building, causing widespread destruction. Sources informed CNN that Aqil was the intended target of the strike.
