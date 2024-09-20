Left Menu

India's Call for UNSC Reforms: A Push for Permanent Membership

India's permanent representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, emphasizes the need for Security Council reforms, asserting India's legitimate right to a permanent seat. He highlights the urgency for expansion and text-based negotiations. Support from the global community and focus on SDGs and counter-terrorism were also discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 23:47 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 23:47 IST
India's permanent representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish. (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

India's permanent representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, has highlighted the pressing need for reforms within the UN Security Council. Speaking in an exclusive interview with ANI, Harish emphasized that India, as a crucial player in the international system, rightly deserves a permanent seat in the Security Council.

Harish underscored that a reformed Security Council must expand its membership, a sentiment echoed by several other nations. He stated, 'The pact's proposal is very clear, all countries agree that a reformed Security Council needs expansion in both permanent and non-permanent categories. India and other countries seek urgent, time-bound, and text-based negotiations to facilitate this expansion.'

During the high-level UNGA session, Harish also shed light on India's contributions to global peacekeeping and the importance of achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs). He noted, 'We have missed our SDGs due to the pandemic and multiple crises. It's crucial to refocus and find the stimulus needed to get back on track. Additionally, ensuring international cooperation in counter-terrorism and harnessing new technologies equitably remains a priority.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

