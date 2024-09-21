US Lawmakers Launch Bipartisan Quad Caucuses Ahead of Leaders' Summit

US lawmakers Ami Bera, Rob Wittman, Tammy Duckworth, and Pete Ricketts launched bipartisan House and Senate Quad Caucuses on Friday, a day before the Quad Leaders' Summit in Delaware. The announcement, made by US Representative Ami Bera, underscores their commitment to fostering peace, stability, and development in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Quad Caucuses' launch precedes President Joe Biden's hosting of the latest Quad Leaders' Summit in Delaware's Wilmington. Attendees include leaders from Australia, India, and Japan. The Quad's mission includes initiatives on infrastructure, maritime security, climate, health, and emerging technologies, aimed at ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Rob Wittman highlighted the importance of US collaboration with Japan, India, and Australia for Indo-Pacific stability, while Tammy Duckworth and Pete Ricketts echoed the sentiment, stressing Quad partnerships as a strength against coercion and aggression. The summit will advance strategic convergence and deliver tangible benefits for Indo-Pacific partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)