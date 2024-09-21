Left Menu

New Zealand Pilot Phillip Mehrtens Freed After 19-Month Captivity in Papua

New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens has been freed by separatist rebels in Indonesia’s Papua region after being held captive for 19 months. The New Zealand Foreign Minister has confirmed that Mehrtens is safe and has communicated with his family. The government had worked tirelessly with Indonesian authorities for his release.

21-09-2024
New Zealand pilot Philip Mehrtens who was taken hostage in Papuan highlands (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Indonesia

New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens has been released by separatist rebels in Papua, Indonesia, after 19 months of captivity. Mehrtens, who was kidnapped in February 2023, is now safe, according to the New Zealand government.

Mehrtens was abducted while working as a pilot at a remote airstrip in Paro, Papua, on February 7, 2023. New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters expressed immense relief at Mehrtens' release, stating, "We are pleased and relieved to confirm that Phillip Mehrtens is safe and well and has been able to talk with his family."

Peters added that securing Mehrtens' release involved a multi-agency effort, with collaboration between New Zealand and Indonesian authorities. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade led the initiative, supported by staff in both Indonesia and Wellington.

Mehrtens, who hails from Christchurch, was working for Indonesian aviation company Susi Air when he was abducted by the West Papua Liberation Army, the armed wing of the Free Papua Movement. His single-engine plane, which carried five indigenous Papuan passengers, was stormed shortly after landing in Paro, Nduga district.

The rebels released the passengers but held Mehrtens captive. Photos released by the separatists in February 2023 showed Mehrtens apparently uninjured among armed fighters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

