Call for Paid Menstrual Leave Gains Momentum at UN Summit

Ranjeeta Priyadarshini, a social activist from Odisha, highlighted the necessity for paid menstrual leaves for women during the 'Summit of the Future' event at the 79th UN General Assembly in New York. Priyadarshini has been at the forefront of challenging societal norms and stigma surrounding menstruation.

In an interview with ANI, Priyadarshini emphasized that the paid period leave initiative targets all working women, granting them one to two days of paid leave during their menstrual period. She stressed that such leave should be paid to ensure that women can take the necessary time off without worrying about salary deductions.

Following her first appearance at a UN conference in Kenya, where she addressed the issue on a global platform, Priyadarshini saw her efforts come to fruition when the Odisha government implemented the paid period leave initiative on August 15. She also praised the Karnataka government for offering six paid period leaves annually but suggested extending it to 12 days.

'After I returned to India from the Kenya conference, the Odisha government committed to implementing paid period leave,' Priyadarshini said. 'On August 15, they announced it officially. Additionally, I urged over 40 global leaders to adopt similar policies. Karnataka's move to provide six paid period leave days is commendable, yet I request they extend it to 12 days annually.'

Priyadarshini's advocacy emerged from personal experience when she faced humiliation for requesting leave due to menstrual cramps, leading to her resignation. Her efforts have ignited widespread discussions on menstrual health and women's well-being, spurring policy changes not just in India but worldwide. A Bollywood film focusing on this initiative is also in the works.

(With inputs from agencies.)