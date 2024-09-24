Left Menu

Altaf Hussain Calls for Unity Against Oppression on 71st Birthday Event

Altaf Hussain, MQM founder, emphasized the non-autonomy of Pakistan's parliament and judiciary in a speech at his 71st birthday event in London. He criticized the military's dominating role and urged unity against oppression based on identity. He also spoke in support of Imran Khan and other political figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 09:48 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 09:48 IST
Altaf Hussain Calls for Unity Against Oppression on 71st Birthday Event
Altaf Hussain, the founder and leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Altaf Hussain, founder and leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), expressed concerns about the lack of autonomy in Pakistan's parliament and judiciary, emphasizing the military's dominant role in his speech during his 71st birthday gathering in London. He stressed that true power in Pakistan lies with the military, not the parliament.

The event, held in a local hall in Burnt Oak, North London, attracted hundreds of attendees from various UK cities. Hussain criticized the rejection of ethnic identities in Pakistan, calling it a denial of reality and God's power. He stated that while identity is essential, it should not be used to promote hatred or oppression.

Hussain also addressed allegations labeling him as a traitor, similar to accusations faced by other political figures like Imran Khan. He noted that the Pakistani military predominantly consists of Punjabis and Pashtuns and criticized the Pakistan Muslim League (N) and Asif Zardari. Hussain called for unity to combat longstanding oppression, emphasizing support for the oppressed regardless of identity.

He highlighted Imran Khan's arrest and criticized the military's role in forming new political parties, urging caution against such tactics. Hussain ended by requesting financial support for MQM, calling for prayers for the martyrs, missing comrades, and the release of imprisoned individuals, including Imran Khan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024