Altaf Hussain Calls for Unity Against Oppression on 71st Birthday Event

Altaf Hussain, founder and leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), expressed concerns about the lack of autonomy in Pakistan's parliament and judiciary, emphasizing the military's dominant role in his speech during his 71st birthday gathering in London. He stressed that true power in Pakistan lies with the military, not the parliament.

The event, held in a local hall in Burnt Oak, North London, attracted hundreds of attendees from various UK cities. Hussain criticized the rejection of ethnic identities in Pakistan, calling it a denial of reality and God's power. He stated that while identity is essential, it should not be used to promote hatred or oppression.

Hussain also addressed allegations labeling him as a traitor, similar to accusations faced by other political figures like Imran Khan. He noted that the Pakistani military predominantly consists of Punjabis and Pashtuns and criticized the Pakistan Muslim League (N) and Asif Zardari. Hussain called for unity to combat longstanding oppression, emphasizing support for the oppressed regardless of identity.

He highlighted Imran Khan's arrest and criticized the military's role in forming new political parties, urging caution against such tactics. Hussain ended by requesting financial support for MQM, calling for prayers for the martyrs, missing comrades, and the release of imprisoned individuals, including Imran Khan.

