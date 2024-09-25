China Tests ICBM in Pacific Amid Regional Tensions

China announced on Wednesday that it has successfully test launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the Pacific Ocean. The test, conducted by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Rocket Force, involved a missile carrying a dummy warhead, which landed in the high seas of the Pacific, according to a statement by the Defense Ministry reported by Global Times.

The Chinese Defense Ministry clarified that the launch was part of the country's annual training plan and was "not aimed at any specific country or target." According to a report by Xinhua, the launch was described as "a routine arrangement in the annual training plan," and relevant countries had been informed in advance.

The Ministry noted that the launch was designed to test the performance of the weaponry and the effectiveness of military training, achieving the desired objectives. This marks the first instance since 1989 that China has conducted an atmospheric test of an ICBM. China's first ICBM test took place in May 1980, with most subsequent nuclear tests conducted underground.

Meanwhile, North Korea has recently carried out multiple short-range ballistic missile tests toward the Sea of Japan. In a related development in April, the U.S. deployed its Mid-Range Capability, or Typhon missile system, to the Philippines during a joint military exercise.

The 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty between the US and the former Soviet Union banned all land-based missiles with ranges between 500 km and 5,500 km. However, the US suspended the INF Treaty in 2019, citing Russian violations through secret missile tests.

(With inputs from agencies.)