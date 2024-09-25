Left Menu

Massive Fire Erupts in Saddar Shopping Centre; Destroys Nine Vehicles

A fire broke out in the basement of a Saddar shopping centre, destroying nine vehicles. The fire was caused by a short circuit and complicated by inadequate fire safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 22:47 IST
Massive Fire Erupts in Saddar Shopping Centre; Destroys Nine Vehicles
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A massive fire broke out in the basement of a shopping centre in Saddar on Tuesday, destroying nine vehicles. The extensive firefighting operation, which lasted three hours, involved at least 10 fire tenders, police officials confirmed.

Authorities revealed that the fire started in the parking area of the Noman Centre on Preedy Street due to a short circuit. According to Rescue 1122 official Hassaan Khan, the alert was received at approximately 10:15 am. The blaze rapidly spread because shopkeepers stored used clothes in bags in the basement.

Khan pointed out that the four-storey building lacked fire extinguishers, complicating the rescue efforts. Firefighters battled the flames until around 1:24 pm. The operation faced significant challenges, including inadequate ventilation, resulting in breathing difficulties for two firemen.

Ongoing protests on MA Jinnah Road against Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's anti-encroachment drive hampered access to water from a nearby hydrant. This added to the difficulties faced by firefighters, according to reports.

The fire completely destroyed seven motorcycles, one car, and a rickshaw, while other vehicles sustained partial damage. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. This incident marks the second fire in as many days, heightening concerns about fire safety in Karachi's commercial areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024