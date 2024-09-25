Massive Fire Erupts in Saddar Shopping Centre; Destroys Nine Vehicles

A massive fire broke out in the basement of a shopping centre in Saddar on Tuesday, destroying nine vehicles. The extensive firefighting operation, which lasted three hours, involved at least 10 fire tenders, police officials confirmed.

Authorities revealed that the fire started in the parking area of the Noman Centre on Preedy Street due to a short circuit. According to Rescue 1122 official Hassaan Khan, the alert was received at approximately 10:15 am. The blaze rapidly spread because shopkeepers stored used clothes in bags in the basement.

Khan pointed out that the four-storey building lacked fire extinguishers, complicating the rescue efforts. Firefighters battled the flames until around 1:24 pm. The operation faced significant challenges, including inadequate ventilation, resulting in breathing difficulties for two firemen.

Ongoing protests on MA Jinnah Road against Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's anti-encroachment drive hampered access to water from a nearby hydrant. This added to the difficulties faced by firefighters, according to reports.

The fire completely destroyed seven motorcycles, one car, and a rickshaw, while other vehicles sustained partial damage. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. This incident marks the second fire in as many days, heightening concerns about fire safety in Karachi's commercial areas.

