Punjab Teachers' Mass Protest against Controversial Policies

On Thursday, hundreds of teachers held a large protest and sit-in outside the Civil Secretariat of Punjab, demanding the reversal of several 'controversial' policies implemented by the provincial government. The demonstration, organised by the Grand Teachers Alliance (GTA) and Punjab Teachers Union (PTU), saw teachers from across Punjab voicing their concerns over unmet government agreements.

Among the key demands articulated by leaders Chaudhry Bashir Warraich, Rana Anwarul Haq, Rana Liaqat, and Kashif Shehzad were the reassessment of the new school timetable, reversal of the privatisation of 13,000 public schools, and a review of service and promotion regulations. They called for unconditional promotions for senior subject specialists and assistant education officers, time-scale promotions, and in-service promotions for all teaching positions.

Furthermore, demands included pay and service protection, role upgrades, leave encashment restoration, pension and income tax reforms for teachers, hiring of new educators, infrastructure improvements, creation of science and computer labs, and allowances for computer use and head teachers. Rana Liaqat urged teachers to stand against administrative intimidation and participate in the protest, reaffirming their right to peaceful demonstration. The GTA leaders raised concerns about the privatisation of education and its impact on quality and job security, criticising the current teacher transfer process as chaotic, and warning that ongoing governmental experiments could push the education system toward failure.

(With inputs from agencies.)