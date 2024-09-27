Left Menu

Punjab Teachers' Mass Protest against Controversial Policies

Hundreds of teachers in Punjab, Pakistan, staged a protest demanding the reversal of controversial government policies. Organised by the Grand Teachers Alliance and Punjab Teachers Union, the protest called for changes to promotion regulations, school privatisation, and other critical issues, urging government intervention to improve the education system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 15:40 IST
Punjab Teachers' Mass Protest against Controversial Policies
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

On Thursday, hundreds of teachers held a large protest and sit-in outside the Civil Secretariat of Punjab, demanding the reversal of several 'controversial' policies implemented by the provincial government. The demonstration, organised by the Grand Teachers Alliance (GTA) and Punjab Teachers Union (PTU), saw teachers from across Punjab voicing their concerns over unmet government agreements.

Among the key demands articulated by leaders Chaudhry Bashir Warraich, Rana Anwarul Haq, Rana Liaqat, and Kashif Shehzad were the reassessment of the new school timetable, reversal of the privatisation of 13,000 public schools, and a review of service and promotion regulations. They called for unconditional promotions for senior subject specialists and assistant education officers, time-scale promotions, and in-service promotions for all teaching positions.

Furthermore, demands included pay and service protection, role upgrades, leave encashment restoration, pension and income tax reforms for teachers, hiring of new educators, infrastructure improvements, creation of science and computer labs, and allowances for computer use and head teachers. Rana Liaqat urged teachers to stand against administrative intimidation and participate in the protest, reaffirming their right to peaceful demonstration. The GTA leaders raised concerns about the privatisation of education and its impact on quality and job security, criticising the current teacher transfer process as chaotic, and warning that ongoing governmental experiments could push the education system toward failure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024