Shigeru Ishiba Poised to Lead Japan Amid Shifting Political Landscape

After Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's resignation in August, global eyes have been on Japan's political turbulence. The election of former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba as the new leader Friday marks a significant shift.

Ishiba, who has taken four previous unsuccessful stabs at the party leadership, based his campaign chiefly on security issues. Al Jazeera reports he plans to tighten control over U.S. military operations in Japan and have a stake in potential U.S. nuclear weapon deployments in Asia. He also aims to establish an 'Asian NATO'.

The 67-year-old has his economic views, notably questioning the Bank of Japan's unorthodox interest rate policies. A law graduate from Keio University, Ishiba is known for his sincere approach and hobby of making military models. He narrowly defeated economic security minister Sanae Takaichi in the runoff, Kyodo News reported.

Takaichi, who received 194 votes to Ishiba's 215, was close to becoming Japan's first female prime minister, having also run against Kishida in 2021. With LDP's parliamentary majority, Ishiba is set to consolidate his leadership on Monday and form his cabinet on October 1.

As prime minister, Ishiba faces economic hurdles, including a weakening yen, inflation, rising national debt, and stagnant wages. On the international front, he will have to navigate rising tensions around North Korea's nuclear ambitions and China's military advancements.

