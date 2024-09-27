Left Menu

Shigeru Ishiba Poised to Lead Japan Amid Shifting Political Landscape

Following the resignation of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba is set to assume leadership after winning the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election. Ishiba's victory signals a potential major political shift, with a focus on military and economic strategies, as well as broader regional security alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 23:26 IST
Shigeru Ishiba Poised to Lead Japan Amid Shifting Political Landscape
Shigeru Ishiba waves as he is elected as new head of the ruling party in Liberal Democratic Party's vote (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

After Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's resignation in August, global eyes have been on Japan's political turbulence. The election of former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba as the new leader Friday marks a significant shift.

Ishiba, who has taken four previous unsuccessful stabs at the party leadership, based his campaign chiefly on security issues. Al Jazeera reports he plans to tighten control over U.S. military operations in Japan and have a stake in potential U.S. nuclear weapon deployments in Asia. He also aims to establish an 'Asian NATO'.

The 67-year-old has his economic views, notably questioning the Bank of Japan's unorthodox interest rate policies. A law graduate from Keio University, Ishiba is known for his sincere approach and hobby of making military models. He narrowly defeated economic security minister Sanae Takaichi in the runoff, Kyodo News reported.

Takaichi, who received 194 votes to Ishiba's 215, was close to becoming Japan's first female prime minister, having also run against Kishida in 2021. With LDP's parliamentary majority, Ishiba is set to consolidate his leadership on Monday and form his cabinet on October 1.

As prime minister, Ishiba faces economic hurdles, including a weakening yen, inflation, rising national debt, and stagnant wages. On the international front, he will have to navigate rising tensions around North Korea's nuclear ambitions and China's military advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024