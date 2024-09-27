Yunus Hails Generation Z for Pivotal Role in Anti-Government Protests

Interim Bangladesh government's Chief Advisor, Muhammad Yunus, commended his countrymen, especially Generation Z, for their role in the significant anti-government protests that resulted in the ouster of Sheikh Hasina. He affirmed that these protests made the nation re-examine the values it was built on in 1971. Addressing the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, Yunus expressed hope that the collective resolve demonstrated by the people should shape the 'Bangladesh of the future.'

'I stand in this parliament of nations, thanks to a transformation that Bangladesh witnessed this July and August. The power of ordinary people, particularly our youth, presented our nation with an opportunity to overhaul many of our systems and institutions,' Yunus stated at the 79th session of the UNGA. 'The student-led uprising initially aimed at ending discrimination evolved into a comprehensive people's movement. The world saw how people stood against autocracy, oppression, discrimination, injustice, and corruption, both on the streets and online,' he added.

Praising the Bangladeshi youth for their student-led protests, Yunus described the Sheikh Hasina regime as 'autocratic' and 'undemocratic.' 'Our people, particularly the youth, gained us independence from an autocratic, undemocratic regime with exceptional resolve. This collective resolve should define the Bangladesh of the future and position our nation as a responsible state in the international community,' he said.

'We were moved by the wisdom, courage, and conviction displayed by our youth. Young girls spoke out fiercely against illegitimate state power. School-going children laid down their lives; people lost their eyesight forever,' he added. Recalling Bangladesh's independence, Yunus hoped the evolution would inspire many worldwide to stand for 'freedom' and 'justice.'

'Bangladesh was born from its people's profound belief in liberalism, pluralism, and secularism. Decades later, our Generation Z is urging us to revisit these values, much like our ancestors did in 1971 and in 1952 to defend our mother language Bangla,' Yunus remarked. He added, 'We believe this evolution witnessed by the world in just a few weeks may inspire many communities and countries to stand up for freedom and justice.'

Appreciating the 'Pact of the Future' adopted at UNGA, he said, 'The Pact of the Future and the Declaration of the Future could help set pathways beyond Agenda 2030. Bangladesh believes the summit's outcome will serve as a guiding framework for materializing our shared aspirations and rethinking collaborations for prosperity.' Notably, Bangladesh saw Sheikh Hasina's ouster amid student protests that transformed into a massive anti-government movement, leading to the establishment of an interim government.

During this turbulent period, several violent incidents, particularly targeting minorities including Hindus, were reported in Bangladesh. Yunus was sworn in on August 8 as the head of an interim government after Sheikh Hasina fled the country and the parliament was dissolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)