Union Minister Pabitra Margherita to Strengthen India-LAC Relations with Four-Nation Official Visit

Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, is set to embark on a nine-day official visit to Mexico, Grenada, Barbados, and Antigua and Barbuda, the Ministry of External Affairs announced Saturday. From September 30 to October 8, Margherita will engage with key political, trade, and industry leaders as well as the Indian diaspora in these countries.

Margherita is slated to represent India at the swearing-in ceremony of Claudia Sheinbaum as the President of Mexico on October 1. This visit to Grenada, the first ministerial-level trip since May 2018, signifies India's commitment to reinforcing bilateral relations. In Barbados, he will visit sites of mutual interest, followed by bilateral meetings in Antigua.

The Ministry highlighted that the visit aims to deepen political, economic, and cultural ties between India and the Latin American and Caribbean nations, fostering greater collaboration with the Global South.

Since assuming his current role in June, Margherita has previously toured several Latin American and Caribbean nations, strengthening India's relationships and engaging with the Indian diaspora. His prior visits included the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, El Salvador, Panama, and Trinidad and Tobago, where he paid tributes at Mahatma Gandhi's statues and attended community receptions.

