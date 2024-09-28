Teacher Protests Halts Education in Rawalpindi - A Struggle for Rights

The inability of Pakistan's government to pay adequate compensation to retired and current teachers has forced teacher associations in Rawalpindi to protest, reported The Express Tribune.

The teaching community is grappling with issues related to pension rules, concerns over the privatization of government schools, and demands for the approval of leave encashment.

Education in Rawalpindi has come to a halt as the Grand Teachers Alliance announced a citywide strike, affecting 5,610 government institutions across the six districts of Rawalpindi Division including Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Talagang, and Murree. Protesters are carrying banners and placards, declaring an indefinite boycott of educational activities. Sports activities have also been canceled until the strike continues, as reported by The Express Tribune.

The protesters have warned that their demonstrations will proceed and may escalate to a long march to Islamabad. They caution that school privatization will raise educational costs and increase the number of out-of-school children, potentially reaching 30 million. Concurrently, the education department demanded a list of absent teachers and warned of show-cause notices, but protestors vowed to contest any such actions.

Teacher leaders such as Shahid Mubarak, Malik Amjad Mehmood, and Qazi Imran asserted their protest is non-political and non-violent, aiming to prevent government schools from turning private. There was a previous agreement with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, who had promised to address their demands, per The Express Tribune report.

However, protesters claim the chief minister failed to uphold her commitment, hurting the educational system. They expressed concerns over job security for teachers, arguing that actions by the chief minister threaten both livelihoods and the future of the country's children, reported ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)