UAE Delegation Engages in High-Level Discussions at UN General Assembly

New York [US], September 28 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates' delegation continued its engagement in significant, high-level meetings on the third day of the 79th UN General Assembly. Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, participated in the High-Level Meeting on Antimicrobial Resistance, where Member States reached a consensus on a Political Declaration addressing AMR. He further attended an event focused on 'Addressing AMR Challenges Including in Migrant and Refugee Populations.'

In these discussions, Al Owais lauded the progress against AMR and pledged collaboration with international partners. Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, engaged with Catherine Russell, Executive Director of UNICEF. Concurrently, Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Special Envoy for Climate Change, alongside Abdulla Ahmed Balalaa, partook in the UAE-hosted COP Presidencies Troika Event with notable attendees including the COP29 President and Brazilian representation.

Sheikh Salem Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture, joined the UN Alliance of Civilisations panel on 'Promoting Peaceful and Inclusive Societies.' Meanwhile, Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, attended the Global Centre on Adaptation's 'UNGA Leaders' Dialogue.' She held numerous meetings concerning energy and environment policies. Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, discussed African market investments at the Milken Institute's symposium.

Other significant engagements included Ahmed Al Sayegh's participation in the Asian Cooperation Dialogue, Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar's involvement in the Libya Senior Officials Meeting, and multiple engagements by other UAE officials on issues ranging from Gaza's situation to nuclear disarmament. Razan Al Mubarak of IUCN emphasized UAE's role in ocean conservation, while Sheikha Shamma Bint Sultan Al Nahyan, President & CEO of UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators, contributed to discussions on education and finance access for Indigenous Peoples.

(With inputs from agencies.)