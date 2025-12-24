Food Industry Faces Overhaul as GLP-1 Pills Take Center Stage

The packaged food and fast-food sectors are preparing for significant shifts as appetite-suppressing GLP-1 pills become available next year, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's recent approval of Novo Nordisk's Wegovy pill. Analysts predict the pill will be more popular due to its lower cost and the ease of taking it compared to injections.

Food companies like Conagra Brands and Nestle are already reacting to changing consumer preferences, driven by weight-loss injections, by emphasizing products with higher protein and smaller portions. Analysts suggest that as GLP-1 pill use becomes widespread, these changes could lead to sustained shifts in consumer demand.

New research indicates that GLP-1 users have reduced their grocery and fast-food spending, prompting companies to change marketing strategies. Conagra has led the way by labeling certain Healthy Choice frozen meals as "GLP-1 friendly," a move already yielding results.

(With inputs from agencies.)