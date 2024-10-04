France Aims to Host 30,000 Indian Students, Strengthening Indo-French Ties

The French Ambassador to India has set an ambitious goal to strengthen bilateral ties by aiming to host 30,000 Indian students in the coming year. This initiative, emphasized during President Macron's visit in January, underscores France's commitment to fostering educational exchanges.

Ambassador Thierry Mathou highlighted the importance of people-to-people interactions in the Indo-French relationship. He revealed that the upcoming education fair would showcase various opportunities available to Indian students in France, including those conducted in English.

Beyond academia, France is keen on amplifying its economic collaborations with India, as stated by Mathou. He lauded India's robust growth and noted the potential for increased French investments across various sectors, including fashion, luxury, and agriculture, alongside existing industrial partnerships.

