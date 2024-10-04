France Aims to Host 30,000 Indian Students, Strengthening Indo-French Ties
The French Ambassador to India announced France's goal to welcome 30,000 Indian students, enhancing educational and economic ties. Initiated by President Macron, the plan includes support from English courses and an education fair. The French investments, especially in 'Make in India', highlight the deepening relationship.
- Country:
- India
The French Ambassador to India has set an ambitious goal to strengthen bilateral ties by aiming to host 30,000 Indian students in the coming year. This initiative, emphasized during President Macron's visit in January, underscores France's commitment to fostering educational exchanges.
Ambassador Thierry Mathou highlighted the importance of people-to-people interactions in the Indo-French relationship. He revealed that the upcoming education fair would showcase various opportunities available to Indian students in France, including those conducted in English.
Beyond academia, France is keen on amplifying its economic collaborations with India, as stated by Mathou. He lauded India's robust growth and noted the potential for increased French investments across various sectors, including fashion, luxury, and agriculture, alongside existing industrial partnerships.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
10 Years of 'Make in India': Transforming Manufacturing and Boosting Investments
All contracts being given to Adanis, it's not 'Make in India' but 'make in Adani programme: Rahul Gandhi at Jammu rally.
10 Years of 'Make in India': A Decade of Progress and Future Prospects
"Make in India" Turns 10: A Decade of Transforming India into a Global Manufacturing Hub for Renewable Energy
10 Years of 'Make in India': Mobile Imports Plunge, Manufacturing Jobs Soar