Left Menu

France Aims to Host 30,000 Indian Students, Strengthening Indo-French Ties

The French Ambassador to India announced France's goal to welcome 30,000 Indian students, enhancing educational and economic ties. Initiated by President Macron, the plan includes support from English courses and an education fair. The French investments, especially in 'Make in India', highlight the deepening relationship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 10:00 IST
France Aims to Host 30,000 Indian Students, Strengthening Indo-French Ties
Ambassador of France to India, Thierry Mathou. (Photo: French Embassy//Facebook). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The French Ambassador to India has set an ambitious goal to strengthen bilateral ties by aiming to host 30,000 Indian students in the coming year. This initiative, emphasized during President Macron's visit in January, underscores France's commitment to fostering educational exchanges.

Ambassador Thierry Mathou highlighted the importance of people-to-people interactions in the Indo-French relationship. He revealed that the upcoming education fair would showcase various opportunities available to Indian students in France, including those conducted in English.

Beyond academia, France is keen on amplifying its economic collaborations with India, as stated by Mathou. He lauded India's robust growth and noted the potential for increased French investments across various sectors, including fashion, luxury, and agriculture, alongside existing industrial partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024