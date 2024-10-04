Left Menu

Rangers Deployed in Islamabad for SCO Summit Security

The federal government has decided to deploy Rangers in Islamabad's Red Zone for tighter security during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in October. The deployment aims to ensure law and order, with Rangers stationed outside key buildings, as confirmed by security plans approved by the Interior Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 10:02 IST
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a bid to enhance security measures ahead of the forthcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, scheduled for October 15-16, 2024, the federal government has decided to deploy Rangers in Islamabad's Red Zone. This strategic move, confirmed by sources from ARY News, is primarily aimed at maintaining law and order in the pivotal area.

The paramilitary troops will be positioned in the capital until the conclusion of the summit. They are to be strategically stationed outside significant government structures and along the internal routes of the Red Zone, ensuring heightened security. This decision followed a security plan approved at a recent meeting led by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

In parallel developments, India has confirmed receiving an invitation from Pakistan to attend the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting, slated for October. The SCO, established in 2001 and comprising nine member states, continues to play a significant role in regional politics, with several observer states and dialogue partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

