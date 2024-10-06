Left Menu

UAE's Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 Bolsters Humanitarian Aid in Gaza

The UAE has intensified humanitarian and relief efforts under 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' for Gaza residents, providing shelter tents and essential supplies. Since its November launch, the operation has facilitated aid through ships, convoys, and aircraft, underscoring the UAE's commitment to supporting displaced Palestinian families.

The United Arab Emirates has significantly ramped up its humanitarian and relief efforts for the Gaza Strip through 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'. This initiative has provided critical aid including shelter tents and essential supplies to numerous families grappling with repeated displacement and challenging conditions, emphasizing the UAE's steadfast support for those enduring hardships in the region.

Volunteers have been pivotal in swiftly deploying to assist the affected families, managing the setup and preparation of necessary shelters. Since the operation's initiation on November 5, 2023, the UAE has maintained its stride to extend comprehensive support to Palestinian families, focusing on alleviating their suffering amidst ongoing challenges.

Reflecting its robust commitment, the UAE has dispatched ships laden with vital aid, organized convoys, and deployed aircraft to deliver support. Through a series of strategic initiatives, the UAE has persisted in backing the Palestinian people and various threatened groups residing in shelters and displacement camps throughout the region.

