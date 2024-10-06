PTI Protest Sparks Political Tensions Amid Upcoming SCO Summit

Amid heightened political tensions, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, has criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) recent protest. Dar described the protest as a strategy to tarnish the country's reputation internationally, aligning with a report from ARY News.

This demonstration comes as Pakistan is set to host the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Islamabad, an event deemed critical for the nation's diplomatic standing. Dar accused PTI of orchestrating chaos and sabotaging Pakistan's efforts at the summit by inviting a foreign minister from a neighboring country to join their protest, branding it a political stunt.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Governor Faisal Karim Kundi echoed Dar's sentiments, condemning PTI's actions as 'anti-state.' With planned protests intensifying, including a rally at D-Chowk, authorities stress the importance of prioritizing national interests over political agendas.

(With inputs from agencies.)