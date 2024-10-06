Left Menu

Awaran Protest Intensifies: Pleas for Diljan Baloch's Release

Awaran, Balochistan sees escalating protests demanding the release of Diljan Baloch, allegedly taken by Pakistani forces. Protesters, including women and children, face threats yet remain determined. The Baloch Women Forum condemns state intimidation and calls for unity against enforced disappearances, advocating for justice and accountability.

Sit-in Protest in Awaran. (Image: X//@BYCAwaran). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Balochistan

In Awaran, Balochistan, a determined sit-in protest continues outside the Deputy Commissioner's office, as locals demand the return of Diljan Baloch, allegedly detained by Pakistan's armed forces. Reports from The Balochistan Post indicate that Baloch was taken into custody on June 12, with his family and the community advocating relentlessly for his safe return.

Undeterred by threats from security personnel, which demonstrators claim included intimidation tactics, the protest has entered its second day. Women and children are notably among the protesters, who assert their commitment to the cause. Baloch poet Hazaran Rahim Dad recently highlighted these struggles on social media, spotlighting the continuous threats faced by the family.

The Baloch Women Forum has condemned the reported intimidation efforts of law enforcement agencies, issuing a statement in support of the Baloch family as they stand against enforced disappearances. Urging for unity, they emphasized the protests as a significant step towards justice, with concerns that state forces might escalate their attempts to quash the demonstration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

