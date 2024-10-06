Left Menu

Dengue Surge in Pakistan Linked to Climate and Urban Challenges

Pakistan faces a steep rise in Dengue cases post-monsoon due to poor urbanization and sanitation. The WHO urges global unified action. Major cities see alarming numbers, with health professionals emphasizing underreporting issues. Chikungunya and Zika further complicate the public health crisis.

Dengue Surge in Pakistan Linked to Climate and Urban Challenges
Pakistan is grappling with a significant increase in Dengue fever cases, largely attributed to current climatic conditions following the monsoon season, compounded by inadequate urbanization and poor sanitation practices, according to a Geo News report. This environment also facilitates the spread of diseases like chikungunya, Zika virus, and malaria, prompting warnings from health experts and officials.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called for a global coordinated response through its Global Strategic Preparedness, Readiness, and Response Plan (SPRP). This year has seen a dramatic spike in dengue cases, especially in key urban centers such as Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Karachi. The Pakistan Meteorological Department highlights current conditions as conducive to the breeding of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, the primary carriers of dengue, chikungunya, and Zika.

Health officials caution that reported cases could be just the tip of the iceberg, as over 150 dengue samples are tested daily in Rawalpindi alone, contrasted with inconsistent provincial data. Additionally, the National Institute of Health states there are over 250 weekly cases of chikungunya, with real figures possibly tenfold due to lacking PCR testing capabilities. In Karachi, the presence of Zika poses added dangers, especially for pregnant women, raising the risk of birth defects like microcephaly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

