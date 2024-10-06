Left Menu

Muted Festivities: China's Golden Week Overshadowed by Economic Struggles

China's Golden Week, traditionally a time for celebration and tourism, faces a muted reception as economic challenges cast a shadow over the festivities. With rising travel costs and a struggling economy, many locals express discontent, highlighting the underlying economic issues affecting the nation's confidence and celebratory spirit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 19:00 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 19:00 IST
Muted Festivities: China's Golden Week Overshadowed by Economic Struggles
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China's Golden Week, an annual celebration centered around travel and tourism, has lost its usual luster due to the country's ongoing economic challenges. According to Voice of America, the traditionally grand National Day holiday, commencing October 1, is dampened by financial woes, leaving many locals to view it as a period of mourning rather than festivity.

A Beijing white-collar worker, at age 37, opted for a South Korean vacation despite doubling travel costs. Usually priced at 2,000 yuan, her ticket soared to nearly 4,000 yuan for the holidays. She remarked on the need for leisure as an escape from what she described as the monotonous atmosphere of Beijing amidst economic strife.

Urban residents express concern about the economic trajectory. A Beijing manicurist revealed job losses among peers, indicating wider economic distress. A Shanghai-based publishing sector worker noted declining national pride amidst personal economic challenges, questioning the celebratory mood. Meanwhile, a Beijing translator criticized investment reluctance due to unpredictable economic and legal environments.

The middle class laments the economic downturn's impact, particularly on unskilled laborers. Despite these concerns, taxi drivers utilize the holiday travel surge for financial gain. Nevertheless, the Transport Ministry reports a robust 6% increase in passenger trips year-over-year, signaling some sectors' resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

