Egypt Backs Macron's Call to Halt Arms Exports to Israel Amid Conflict Concerns
Egypt has embraced French President Emmanuel Macron's appeal to stop arms shipments to Israel, citing international law violations in Gaza and Lebanon. The Egyptian Foreign Ministry urged for a ceasefire and emphasized the need for a sovereign Palestinian state per international resolutions.
- Country:
- Egypt
In response to French President Emmanuel Macron's recent appeal, Egypt has supported the call to cease exporting arms to Israel. The Egyptian government highlighted serious breaches of international and humanitarian law perpetrated by the Israeli military in Gaza and Lebanon.
A statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry revealed that such violations have resulted in significant civilian casualties, predominantly affecting women and children. The government reiterated its demand for an immediate and enduring ceasefire in the regions of Gaza and Lebanon.
Furthermore, Egypt expressed appreciation for France's stance on Palestinian rights, advocating for the creation of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state. This vision includes adhering to the June 4, 1967, borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with the two-state solution and international directives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Israeli Airstrike Kills Seven in Gaza School, Sparking Regional Concerns
Modi Expresses Deep Concern Over Gaza Humanitarian Crisis in Meeting with Abbas
Israel Considers Siege Tactics Against Hamas in Northern Gaza
At U.N., Turkey to press criticism of Israel over Gaza war
‘Fear of war’ causing speech problems in Gaza