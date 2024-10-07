Egypt Backs Macron's Call to Halt Arms Exports to Israel Amid Conflict Concerns

In response to French President Emmanuel Macron's recent appeal, Egypt has supported the call to cease exporting arms to Israel. The Egyptian government highlighted serious breaches of international and humanitarian law perpetrated by the Israeli military in Gaza and Lebanon.

A statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry revealed that such violations have resulted in significant civilian casualties, predominantly affecting women and children. The government reiterated its demand for an immediate and enduring ceasefire in the regions of Gaza and Lebanon.

Furthermore, Egypt expressed appreciation for France's stance on Palestinian rights, advocating for the creation of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state. This vision includes adhering to the June 4, 1967, borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with the two-state solution and international directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)