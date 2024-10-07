Kamala Harris on US-Israel Relations: Question of Alliance or Ally?

In an interview with CBS News's 60 Minutes, US Vice President Kamala Harris navigated a challenging inquiry on whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can be considered a 'close ally' of the United States. CBS released an excerpt of the interview on Sunday, highlighting Harris's strategic focus on the broader relationship between the American and Israeli people instead of individual personalities.

The interview comes amid rising criticism of Israel's military actions in Gaza and Lebanon, actions that persist despite US calls for de-escalation. Harris, who is also a Democratic candidate in the upcoming November elections, emphasized ongoing US diplomatic efforts in the region, stating that pressures have led to certain positive movements. Al Jazeera noted her remarks encapsulating the administration's efforts towards a ceasefire.

Addressing the financial aspects of US-Israel relations, it was noted that the US provides Israel with significant military aid, totaling USD 3.8 billion yearly, in addition to USD 14 billion approved by President Biden since the latest conflict in Gaza began. Despite advocating for de-escalation, the US continues to affirm Israel's right to self-defense, with State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller underscoring the need for actions minimizing civilian harm.

