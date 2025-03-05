Left Menu

Zelenskiy Seeks Clarity on US Military Aid Amid Ongoing Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy requested precise information on military supplies from the US after aid was paused. Emphasizing the importance of a strong partnership with the US to end the war, Zelenskiy expressed regret over recent tensions and reaffirmed Ukraine's stance against Russian demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 01:27 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 01:27 IST
Zelenskiy Seeks Clarity on US Military Aid Amid Ongoing Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has tasked his defense minister and other top officials to gather exact details on military assistance following the United States' decision to suspend aid.

In his nightly address, Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of maintaining a strong partnership with the US to truly end the conflict, highlighting the need for clarity to avoid speculation among citizens.

He expressed disappointment over the recent discord in Washington but urged for mutual respect to continue constructive cooperation. Zelenskiy also reaffirmed Ukraine's resistance to Russian demands that undermine the nation's sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025