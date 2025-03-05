Zelenskiy Seeks Clarity on US Military Aid Amid Ongoing Tensions
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy requested precise information on military supplies from the US after aid was paused. Emphasizing the importance of a strong partnership with the US to end the war, Zelenskiy expressed regret over recent tensions and reaffirmed Ukraine's stance against Russian demands.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has tasked his defense minister and other top officials to gather exact details on military assistance following the United States' decision to suspend aid.
In his nightly address, Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of maintaining a strong partnership with the US to truly end the conflict, highlighting the need for clarity to avoid speculation among citizens.
He expressed disappointment over the recent discord in Washington but urged for mutual respect to continue constructive cooperation. Zelenskiy also reaffirmed Ukraine's resistance to Russian demands that undermine the nation's sovereignty.
