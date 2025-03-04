Trump Freezes Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Tensions
U.S. President Donald Trump paused military aid to Ukraine following tensions with President Zelenskiy, raising discord between former allies. Trump's decision follows a fallout with Zelenskiy over insufficient appreciation for U.S. support. A potential minerals deal remains on the table despite the aid suspension.
In a move that underscores escalating tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump has suspended military aid to Ukraine, following a clash with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. This decision highlights the growing rift between the two nations, once considered strong allies.
According to a White House official who spoke anonymously, Trump aims to ensure aid contributes to peaceful resolutions. Meanwhile, details regarding the amount and duration of the aid pause remain unclear, with no comments from the Pentagon or Ukrainian representatives.
Despite the friction, Trump hinted at the possibility of a minerals deal, potentially opening Ukraine's resources to U.S. investment. This suggests that economic ties might still prevail despite geopolitical tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
