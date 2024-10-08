Israel's Ambassador Stresses Repatriation of Hostages Amidst Year-Long Conflict

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): In a solemn tribute marking the one-year anniversary of Hamas' October 7 attack, Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, underscored the urgency of reclaiming hostages still held by Hamas. The ceremony took place at the Israeli embassy in Delhi, with Azar reflecting on the national trauma.

Ambassador Azar extended heartfelt thanks to India, praising the Government and its people for their steadfast support. "We are grateful for the partnership that aims to build a brighter future," he stated. Azar recounted horrific scenes from a year ago, including murders, kidnappings, and the grim celebrations in Gaza during which hostages were abused.

Reflecting on the grim anniversary, Azar noted, "Initially, it was unimaginable to grasp the full extent of the atrocity. Within days, the horrifying reality set in." He drew parallels to the surprise attack in 1973, acknowledging the prolonged national trauma. However, he addressed the current challenges and resilience shown by Israelis, particularly the youth, who rose to defend their homeland.

(With inputs from agencies.)