Tight Presidential Race: U.S. Braces for Election Nail-Biter

With just weeks left until the U.S. presidential elections, the race remains intensely competitive. Experts predict a narrow margin in both the electoral college and the popular vote, with key swing states poised to determine the outcome. The debate reduces foreign policy significance, focusing instead on economic and social issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 09:41 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 09:41 IST
Emory University political science professor Zachary Peskowitz (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States finds itself on the brink of a critical presidential election, with just four weeks remaining until the vote. Experts consider this race too close to call, given the neck-and-neck standing of the Republican and Democratic candidates, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Professor Zachary Peskowitz from Emory University anticipates a nail-biting finish, with no candidate holding a decisive lead in the pivotal swing states. In a conversation with ANI, he suggested the electoral college results will likely be extraordinarily tight, while the popular vote is expected to have a margin of just a few percentage points.

As the candidates ramp up their campaigns, critical issues—such as economic policies, immigration, and abortion—dominate the discourse, overshadowing foreign policy considerations. The focus is on voter mobilization, urging them to participate either in person or via mail-in ballots, as the race barrels toward a thrilling conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

