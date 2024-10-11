Left Menu

PM Modi's Strategic Laos Visit Strengthens India-ASEAN Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Laos underscores India's enduring commitment to the ASEAN region. During his visit, he engaged in bilateral talks with Laos' PM Sonexay Siphandone and participated in the ASEAN-India Summit. His interactions with global leaders highlight his diplomatic focus on enhancing regional cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 13:12 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 13:12 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Laos PM Sonexay Siphandone hold bilateral talks in Vientiane. (Visuals: DD//ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Laos

In a significant diplomatic venture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi traveled to Laos on Friday for a pivotal bilateral meeting with the nation's Prime Minister, Sonexay Siphandone. Modi's visit coincides with the 21st ASEAN-India Summit, marking a crucial year in India's Act East Policy.

Accompanied by the signing of key MoUs, Modi's interactions reflect India's diplomatic commitment to strengthening ties with the ASEAN region. Notably, the Prime Minister received a ceremonial welcome upon his arrival in Vientiane, where he was greeted warmly by Laotian government officials and the Indian diaspora.

On the sidelines of the summit, PM Modi held strategic discussions with influential global leaders, including Australian PM Anthony Albanese, Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim, Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba, and New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon, emphasizing a unified vision for a prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

