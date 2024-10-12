China Threatens Countermeasures over Taiwan's Trade Restrictions

In a recent statement, China's Ministry of Commerce announced its intention to possibly impose further actions against Taiwan due to the latter's trade-restrictive measures, as confirmed by an investigation. The probe concluded last December, revealing that Taiwan's restrictions breach fair trade practices, according to Xinhua.

The Ministry criticized Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party for not removing trade barriers against the Chinese mainland. Despite the investigation's conclusion in December 2023, which identified Taiwan's import restrictions on over 2,000 Chinese products as trade barriers, Taipei has shown no efforts to amend the situation.

This development follows concerns raised by Chinese business groups, prompting an investigation into Taiwan's import bans affecting 2,455 Chinese products as of April. By November's end, 2,509 product imports from China were restricted, expanding Taiwan's trade limitations.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council condemned China's "economic oppression," arguing against Beijing's threats in retaliation to the alleged trade barriers. Nonetheless, Taiwan's government remains committed to mitigating any fallout from potential countermeasures, according to Focus Taiwan.

(With inputs from agencies.)