Left Menu

Saudi Arabia to Host Pivotal Arab Environment Council Session in 2024

Saudi Arabia is set to host the 35th session of the Council of Arab Ministers Responsible for the Environment in Jeddah from October 13-17, 2024. The session, organized by the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, will address pressing environmental challenges, cooperation, and international agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 23:04 IST
Saudi Arabia to Host Pivotal Arab Environment Council Session in 2024
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Riyadh—Saudi Arabia will play host to the 35th session of the Council of Arab Ministers Responsible for the Environment, slated for October 13-17, 2024, in the coastal city of Jeddah, according to a report from the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The event, organized by the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture alongside the Arab League, will gather Arab ministers and representatives from international organizations to discuss significant environmental issues.

Proceedings will commence with the Technical Committee's 25th meeting from October 13-15, followed by the 60th Executive Office meeting on October 16. Topics on the agenda include addressing environmental challenges, implementing past resolutions, discussing international agreements, cooperation on desertification and biodiversity, and participation in environmental initiatives such as the G20 Global Land Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024