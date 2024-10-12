Saudi Arabia to Host Pivotal Arab Environment Council Session in 2024

Riyadh—Saudi Arabia will play host to the 35th session of the Council of Arab Ministers Responsible for the Environment, slated for October 13-17, 2024, in the coastal city of Jeddah, according to a report from the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The event, organized by the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture alongside the Arab League, will gather Arab ministers and representatives from international organizations to discuss significant environmental issues.

Proceedings will commence with the Technical Committee's 25th meeting from October 13-15, followed by the 60th Executive Office meeting on October 16. Topics on the agenda include addressing environmental challenges, implementing past resolutions, discussing international agreements, cooperation on desertification and biodiversity, and participation in environmental initiatives such as the G20 Global Land Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)