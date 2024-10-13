Left Menu

Israeli Forces Uncover Hezbollah Arsenal Hidden in Civilian Homes

Israeli forces have discovered a significant cache of Hezbollah weapons concealed in civilian homes in southern Lebanon. This operation reveals Hezbollah's strategy of using residential areas for military purposes, further escalating tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 14:42 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 14:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a major crackdown, Israeli forces discovered Hezbollah arsenals hidden within civilian residences across southern Lebanon, according to a statement released on Sunday morning by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The seized weapons include mines, Kalashnikov rifles, magazines, combat vests, and advanced Russian-made Kornet anti-tank missiles, all allegedly earmarked for Hezbollah's planned incursion into the Galilee region.

The IDF reported vigorous confrontations during the operation, with troops engaging in direct combat, neutralizing multiple Hezbollah operatives, and dismantling the militant group's infrastructure near the border. The discovery of tunnel systems designed for Hezbollah fighters further underscores the group's entrenched military presence. Targeted airstrikes were conducted, resulting in significant Hezbollah casualties.

Hezbollah's strategic use of civilian homes for weapon storage was highlighted by Sarit Zahavi, head of the Alma Research Center. She emphasized the extensive use of residential buildings for concealing military resources, including ballistic missiles. The IDF struck over 200 Hezbollah positions in a day, targeting crucial sites such as rocket launchers and ammunition depots. Concurrently, Hezbollah's aggression persisted, with 320 projectiles launched towards Israel just as citizens commemorated Yom Kippur, compounding regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

