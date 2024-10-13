Israeli Forces Uncover Hezbollah Arsenal Hidden in Civilian Homes
Israeli forces have discovered a significant cache of Hezbollah weapons concealed in civilian homes in southern Lebanon. This operation reveals Hezbollah's strategy of using residential areas for military purposes, further escalating tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border.
- Country:
- Israel
In a major crackdown, Israeli forces discovered Hezbollah arsenals hidden within civilian residences across southern Lebanon, according to a statement released on Sunday morning by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The seized weapons include mines, Kalashnikov rifles, magazines, combat vests, and advanced Russian-made Kornet anti-tank missiles, all allegedly earmarked for Hezbollah's planned incursion into the Galilee region.
The IDF reported vigorous confrontations during the operation, with troops engaging in direct combat, neutralizing multiple Hezbollah operatives, and dismantling the militant group's infrastructure near the border. The discovery of tunnel systems designed for Hezbollah fighters further underscores the group's entrenched military presence. Targeted airstrikes were conducted, resulting in significant Hezbollah casualties.
Hezbollah's strategic use of civilian homes for weapon storage was highlighted by Sarit Zahavi, head of the Alma Research Center. She emphasized the extensive use of residential buildings for concealing military resources, including ballistic missiles. The IDF struck over 200 Hezbollah positions in a day, targeting crucial sites such as rocket launchers and ammunition depots. Concurrently, Hezbollah's aggression persisted, with 320 projectiles launched towards Israel just as citizens commemorated Yom Kippur, compounding regional instability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IDFC FIRST Bank Launches Ashva Metal Credit Card for Premium Customers
Intense Clashes Erupt Between Israeli Forces and Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon
Israel Launches Limited Operation Against Hezbollah Targets in Southern Lebanon
Israeli Troops Conduct Limited Raids in Southern Lebanon
Israel Targets Hezbollah Strongholds in Southern Lebanon