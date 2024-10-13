Fazal ur Rehman Afridi, a vocal member of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), has voiced pressing concerns over alleged actions by the Pakistan Army against the Pashtun populace. He underscores the necessity of vigilant international financial aid monitoring to Pakistan.

Afridi claims a significant portion of Pakistan's budget fuels its military, which he alleges has caused the deaths of numerous Baloch and Pashtun people. He called for heightened scrutiny on international financial support, as PTM highlights growing violence against Pashtuns in recent years.

During a recent Pashtun Jirga in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PTM leader Manzoor Pashteen presented harrowing footage depicting the community's hardships. Afridi shared emotional accounts, including the plight of a young girl injured by a bomb. Reports suggest over 80,000 Pashtun deaths attributed to military actions, with numbers of disappeared persons likely underreported due to regional access challenges.

Despite assassination threats, Manzoor Pashteen remains firm in his leadership against adversity. The ongoing Jirga, attracting thousands, provides a platform to advocate for Pashtun rights while disputing narratives painting them as violent. Afridi emphasized the need to address military exploitation of local resources in Pashtun and Baloch lands.

He called on global entities like the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the IMF to hold Pakistan accountable, warning against unwarranted financial support. Afridi appeals for national and international solidarity to end military presence in Pashtun territories, advocating for sovereignty and fundamental human rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)