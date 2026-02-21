Left Menu

Digital Rebirth of Mahabharat: AI Brings Krishna and Arjuna to Life

At the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, Reliance Industries unveiled AI-generated holograms of Lord Krishna and Arjuna from Mahabharat. Showcased at the Jio Intelligence pavilion, this digital retelling of the epic uses cutting-edge AI technology. Visitors can interact with these avatars, promoting engagement with timeless wisdom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 08:43 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 08:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The AI Impact Summit in Delhi became a confluence of tradition and technology, following the unveiling of AI-powered holograms of Lord Krishna and Arjuna from the epic Mahabharat. These hi-tech digital avatars were a centerpiece at the Jio Intelligence pavilion hosted by Reliance Industries, captivating attendees with their detailed portrayals.

Central to this exhibition was a cove-like structure, displaying AI-generated content, including scenes from 'Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh,' fully created with AI tools. Visitors had the unique opportunity to interact with the avatars, posing philosophical queries that elicited thoughtful verbal responses.

The AI Impact Summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, featured participants from various domains, including global AI leaders and tech giants. The event spotlighted the potential of AI in cultural reinterpretation while showcasing advanced AI applications across different sectors like health and fashion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

