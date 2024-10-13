Left Menu

JSMM Denounces Arrests Amid Sindhi Independence Struggle

The Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) has strongly condemned the arrest and disappearance of political leaders in Sindh amid intensified state operations against the Sindhi independence movement. With these actions raising alarms among human rights organizations, JSMM is urging international intervention against alleged state repression and escalating military tactics.

13-10-2024
  Pakistan

In a vehement denunciation of recent state actions, the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) has condemned the Pakistani government's intensified clampdown on the Sindhi independence movement. Reports of the arrest and enforced disappearance of Sindh Nationalist leaders, Niaz Kalani and Riaz Chandio, have raised concern among human rights advocates and prompted urgent appeals for international intervention.

JSMM has called upon the global community, including the United Nations and various human rights organizations, to address what it labels as state repression. The organization highlights a history of harsh crackdowns involving enforced disappearances, torture, and extrajudicial killings of nationalist activists. In a statement, a JSMM spokesperson stated, "The entire Sindh condemns this state fascism in the strongest terms."

The group accuses the Pakistani state of deploying military force to oppress the Sindhi people, with the objective of erasing their cultural identity and exploiting their resources. JSMM contends that this assault is part of a larger agenda to dismantle Sindhi society using feudalism and extremist ideologies, while highlighting the plundering of the Indus River's waters and occupation of Sindhi land as exacerbating regional instability.

In spite of these challenges, the Sindhi nation remains determined in its fight for independence. JSMM has reiterated its resolve to continue the struggle for Sindhudesh's freedom, urging international bodies to acknowledge the severity of the situation and extend their support. The organization's statement underscores an unwavering commitment to the cause, refusing to yield to state terror. As the situation develops, global observers focus on Sindh, with a growing demand for accountability and human rights support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

