UAE Advocates for Palestinian and Lebanese Stability at IPU Assembly

The Federal National Council Speaker, Saqr Ghobash, alongside the UAE parliamentary delegation, participated in the Islamic Group's Coordinating Meeting at the 149th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Geneva.

Ghobash urged Islamic parliaments to support the Palestinian cause and emphasized the collective Arab identity tied to the Palestinian right to an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the 1967 borders.

Addressing the Lebanese crisis, he called for adherence to UN Resolution 1701 to restore Lebanon's stability. The UAE delegation was also present at the Asian Group meeting, focusing on key issues in the upcoming IPU sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)