Left Menu

UAE Advocates for Palestinian and Lebanese Stability at IPU Assembly

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the UAE's Federal National Council, reiterated support for Palestine and Lebanon at the Islamic Group meeting during the IPU's 149th Assembly. Calling for unity among Islamic parliaments, he emphasized establishing Palestine as per 1967 borders and ending Lebanon's conflict under UN guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 21:51 IST
UAE Advocates for Palestinian and Lebanese Stability at IPU Assembly
UAE parliamentary delegation in coordinating meeting of Islamic Group. (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The Federal National Council Speaker, Saqr Ghobash, alongside the UAE parliamentary delegation, participated in the Islamic Group's Coordinating Meeting at the 149th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Geneva.

Ghobash urged Islamic parliaments to support the Palestinian cause and emphasized the collective Arab identity tied to the Palestinian right to an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the 1967 borders.

Addressing the Lebanese crisis, he called for adherence to UN Resolution 1701 to restore Lebanon's stability. The UAE delegation was also present at the Asian Group meeting, focusing on key issues in the upcoming IPU sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024