Lichtman's Forecast: Kamala Harris Poised to Make History as First Woman US President

Allan Lichtman, a distinguished American historian and political scientist known for his precise predictions in US presidential elections, anticipates the election of Kamala Harris as the country's first female president. Lichtman, a professor at American University, relies on his 'Keys to the White House' system to forecast election outcomes.

Developed in collaboration with Vladimir Keilis-Borok, the system has successfully predicted election results since 1984. Using 13 keys to determine the likelihood of the incumbent party's success, Lichtman asserts that only four keys count against the incumbent Democrats, suggesting Harris's victory over Donald Trump is imminent.

Lichtman explained that the 'mandate,' 'incumbency,' 'incumbent charisma,' and 'foreign policy failure' keys all weigh against the Democrats. However, a majority of keys remain in their favor, including economic and policy success, ensuring support for Harris. The November presidential polls could see Harris make history as the first woman president of the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)