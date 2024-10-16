Left Menu

Tragic Dhaulagiri Climb: Bodies of Five Russian Mountaineers Recovered

The bodies of five Russian climbers, who died on Mount Dhaulagiri on October 7, have been retrieved and flown to Kathmandu. After multiple unsuccessful attempts over ten days, a helicopter successfully recovered them from 6,900 meters, coordinated by renowned climber Mingma Sherpa, for post-mortem procedures in Kathmandu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 18:27 IST
Mt Dhaulagiri (Image/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a harrowing rescue mission concluding a tragic expedition, the bodies of five Russian mountaineers, who met their fate on Mount Dhaulagiri, have been recovered from their resting site at 6,900 meters. The successful retrieval on October 16 comes after three failed attempts over a ten-day period.

The rescue, orchestrated by famed climber Mingma Sherpa and involving a helicopter from Altitude Air, saw expert coordination. After being retrieved, the bodies were transported from the Base Camp to Kathmandu for post-mortem examinations. The operation employed long-line rescue techniques to ensure the climbers' remains were safely evacuated.

The climbers, part of a 14-member Russian team that embarked on the expedition four weeks prior, were reported missing at 7,600 meters on October 6 and confirmed dead two days later. Their bodies, identified as Aleksandr Dusheyko, Oleg Kruglov, Chistikov Vladimir, Nosenko Mikhail, and Shpilevoz Dmitri, further underscore the perilous nature of high-altitude ascents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

