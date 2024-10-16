Left Menu

Pakistan Faces UN Rights Review Amid Human Rights Concerns

Pakistan is due for a UN Human Rights Committee review amid ongoing human rights issues, including extrajudicial killings and the controversial ban on the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM). Amnesty International urges the government to address these concerns and uphold international civil and political rights standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 21:23 IST
Pakistan Faces UN Rights Review Amid Human Rights Concerns
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Amnesty International has announced that Pakistan will undergo its second review by the United Nations Human Rights Committee in Geneva on October 17 and 18. The review, emphasizing the continued prevalence of human rights violations and abuses, falls under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), to which Pakistan is a signatory.

The organization pointed to multiple alarming issues in recent months, such as extrajudicial killings of blasphemy suspects by police, suppression of protests, the enactment of the restrictive Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act 2024, arbitrary detention and mass arrests of opposition figures, a ban on the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), and harassment of human rights activists, including Mahrang Baloch. Amnesty urged the Pakistani government to use this review as a chance to evaluate and address these human rights challenges.

October 6 saw the PTM banned over national peace and security concerns, with the group being declared 'unlawful' under the Anti-Terrorism Act, leading to its classification as a proscribed organization. By October 10, a tentative agreement had been reached to lift the ban, with specific conditions to be met. Following Amnesty's appeal to revoke the ban, the PTM was allowed to proceed with its meeting on October 11, highlighting tension between security measures and the right to peaceful assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024