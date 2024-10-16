Left Menu

UAE's ZHO Joins Relief Efforts for Lebanon

Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination is actively participating in the UAE Stands with Lebanon campaign, showing support for Lebanese families in need. By organizing donation drives with the Emirates Red Crescent, the initiative aims to alleviate hardships faced by affected communities during these critical times.

People of Determination, their Families, ZHO staff participated in 'UAE Stands with Lebanon' campaign (Image/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a profound display of humanitarian commitment, the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) in the UAE is actively engaging in the 'UAE Stands with Lebanon' campaign. This initiative, led by the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), underscores the UAE's dedication to lending a helping hand to communities in crisis.

The nationwide campaign has seen ZHO orchestrating donation drives at its various centers, with enthusiastic participation from people of determination, their families, and staff members. Essential items, as outlined by the ERC, are being gathered to aid needy families and other vulnerable groups in Lebanon.

Abdullah Al Humaidan, Secretary General of ZHO, emphasized that their involvement reflects the UAE's broader mission to provide relief and stability to communities facing humanitarian crises. The UAE's unwavering support aims to mitigate the impact of these challenges, reinforcing the country's role in global humanitarian efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

