UAE's ZHO Joins Relief Efforts for Lebanon

In a profound display of humanitarian commitment, the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) in the UAE is actively engaging in the 'UAE Stands with Lebanon' campaign. This initiative, led by the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), underscores the UAE's dedication to lending a helping hand to communities in crisis.

The nationwide campaign has seen ZHO orchestrating donation drives at its various centers, with enthusiastic participation from people of determination, their families, and staff members. Essential items, as outlined by the ERC, are being gathered to aid needy families and other vulnerable groups in Lebanon.

Abdullah Al Humaidan, Secretary General of ZHO, emphasized that their involvement reflects the UAE's broader mission to provide relief and stability to communities facing humanitarian crises. The UAE's unwavering support aims to mitigate the impact of these challenges, reinforcing the country's role in global humanitarian efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)