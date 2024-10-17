Pakistani PM Rallies Coalition Ahead of Key Constitutional Amendment Vote

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan has reached out to lawmakers from coalition parties, inviting them for a luncheon meeting just before the National Assembly's significant session on the 26th Constitutional Amendment. This gathering, as reported by ARY News, underscores the importance of the upcoming legislative debate. The meeting will take place at Parliament House at 2:00 pm, with invitations extended to representatives of all coalition parties.

Simultaneously, the Parliament's special committee, which focuses on constitutional amendments, has adjusted its schedule. Initially slated for 12:30 pm, the session will now convene at 11:30 am on Thursday, as per reports from ARY News. The previous day's meeting in Karachi between Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) resulted in an agreement on amendments, announced jointly by JUI-F's Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PPP's Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman highlighted the joint acceptance of the drafts and commended Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for fostering consensus. He also criticized the government's initial constitutional amendment proposals, labeling them as unacceptable. Rehman stressed the necessity for constitutional reforms that embody unanimity, indicating that Pakistan's democratic framework demands cohesion in voice and action.

(With inputs from agencies.)