Supreme Court Dismisses Petition Against 26th Amendment Proposal

Pakistan's Supreme Court has dismissed the challenge against the 26th Constitutional Amendment following the petitioner's withdrawal request. The amendment proposes extending judges' retirement age and forming a constitutional court, facing criticism from the opposition, including former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 13:30 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 13:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has rejected a petition challenging the proposed 26th Constitutional Amendment. The dismissal came after the petitioner's lawyer, Advocate Hamid Khan, requested its withdrawal, according to a report by Geo News.

The petition, initially filed by Abid S Zubairi, a former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association and a member of the Pakistan Bar Council, sought to contest the amendments purportedly affecting judicial independence. The bench, led by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and including Justices Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Shahid Bilal Hassan, questioned the necessity of hiring Khan, a PTI leader, solely for withdrawing the petitions.

The amendments, which include extending judges' retirement age and establishing a constitutional court, have sparked opposition from political figures like ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. The petitioners urged protecting judicial independence and the separation of powers, calling these 'sacrosanct' under the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

